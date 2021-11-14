ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Finch confident Aussies can buck World Cup trend

Australia's skipper says his side won't be perturbed if they bat first in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand

AAP

14 November 2021, 07:56 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo