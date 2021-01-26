KFC BBL|10

Final-day drama beckons with BBL triple-header

Three matches in two cities across 10 hours of Big Bash cricket that will determine who finishes in the top five and earns the all-important hosting rights

Dave Middleton

26 January 2021, 09:55 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo