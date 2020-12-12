Cavalry on the way for undermanned Heat

Battle-hardened Melbourne Stars too strong for Brisbane

The Brisbane Heat are hopeful that Afghan spin star Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be available as early as Monday night and the club has also lined up Englishman Joe Denly to help boost an undermanned side that was missing eight first-choice players in their season opener on Friday night.

But the Heat will soon say goodbye to young Englishman Dan Lawrence, whose call-up to England's Test squad for their tour of Sri Lanka in January has ended any hopes the club had of extending his stay for the full tournament.

A Heat side featuring four debutants was comprehensively beaten by an impressive Melbourne Stars outfit in Canberra on Friday night, but they could soon be bolstered by the return of Mujeeb after the spinner recovered from COVID-19.

The Afghan tested positive to the coronavirus during his quarantine period in Queensland and received treatment at a Gold Coast medical facility, but skipper Chris Lynn has flagged the prospect of the 19-year-old making a shock return as soon as their game against the Sydney Thunder on Monday night.

It's understood the Heat have also lined up former Sydney Sixers and England batter Denly to replace Tom Banton, who pulled out of his BBL deal last week citing bubble fatigue, although the club is yet to confirm that move.

Coming after a week when Banton withdrew, Jack Wildermuth earned a late call-up to join Mark Steketee in the Australia A squad and Morne Morkel was ruled out of the opening few games of the season, news that the cavalry is coming is a welcome relief for Lynn and the Heat.

"It's tricky; you're planning for a batting order one day and the next day someone's flying out or heading into quarantine," Lynn said.

"We've got to adapt a little bit quicker … players these days, with franchise cricket and the movement (of players), we're used to that kind of thing. It's no excuse and we've got to adapt better.

"Hopefully Mujeeb's available next game as our third (international). But we don't know with international tours going on, and then cancelling, we just don't know what's going on. It does get frustrating at times, but we're big men and we've just got to keep looking forward.

"(Mujeeb) can't wait to play. He's been part of our Heat family for a number of years and it's unfortunate what happened, but first and foremost is his health is alright and that's the main thing. Hopefully we can get him out of quarantine … he can be a game-changer so it'll be great to have that bit of energy."

The Heat are hopeful Wildermuth, Steketee and Morkel will return for the club's third game of the season on December 23, and England allrounder Lewis Gregory will be available after Christmas once he's finished hotel quarantine.

Australian Test trio Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns and Mitchell Swepson will all be available later in the season, although Lawrence's planned departure after five games was confirmed on Friday when he was named in the England squad to tour Sri Lanka.

Lynn conceded his youthful line-up was too timid at times on Friday night, with even Stars quick Nathan Coulter-Nile expressing his surprise at the Heat's sedate start with the bat that yielded just 19 runs from the opening four-over Powerplay.

Lynn said Max Bryant and Sam Heazlett would get further opportunities to open the innings, even though the shorter opening Powerplay this season means the skipper has less time to take advantage of the batting-friendly fielding restrictions early in the innings if he bats at first drop.

"It'd be unfair on the guys (Bryant and Heazlett) just to give them one game," Lynn said.

"It's about giving them the confidence to do what they do … they're there for a reason.

"I think we've got a better-balanced line-up when I'm at three. But if things don't go our way, I'll take a look at it. But I've got full faith in the guys.

"We've just got to find that happy medium between playing reckless cricket and timid cricket. We've just got to go out, play the game and enjoy it. We were behind the eight ball (against the Stars) and a bit reactive."