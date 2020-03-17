Pakistan v Bangladesh Tests - Men's

Cricket amid coronavirus: the latest global news

From self-isolation in Surrey to postponements in Pakistan, here's how the pandemic has impacted the game in the past 24 hours

AFP

17 March 2020, 07:29 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo