Indian Premier League 2020

'I'm not retired': Steyn pulls out of 2021 IPL

South Africa great Dale Steyn announces he'll take some time off cricket in 2021 and won't participate in the IPL

Reuters

3 January 2021, 07:59 AM AEST

