T20I Tri-Series in Ireland - Women

Perry back injury a concern for Comm Games warm-ups

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry is no certainty to feature in Australia's T20 tri-series as a back injury continues to restrict her to batting-only duties

AAP

16 July 2022, 05:20 PM AEST

