Perry back injury a concern for Comm Games warm-ups

Top six options galore for Aussie coach Nitschke

Australia's all-conquering women's team will quickly attempt to shift from ODI mode to the 20-over format ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The reigning ODI and T20 world champions will face-off in a tri-series against Pakistan and Ireland beginning Sunday at 1am AEST to ready themselves for a shot at gold in Birmingham.

Australia will go with their best available XI for the two games each against both nations in Derry, Northern Ireland after a predominantly ODI schedule early in the year.

But superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry may not be in that mix as she deals with a back injury that will restrict her to batting only for an extended period.

"(Perry) unfortunately has that back injury at the moment and is available as a batter," interim head coach Shelley Nitschke said.

Perry suffered the injury during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand // Getty

"She's right in the mix to get an opportunity, but it will come down to the conditions and how we set up with our bowling as well.

"She's well-placed, playing well but unfortunate for her not having that bowling skill. (But) she's certainly in the mix with her batting."

It has been more than three months since Alyssa Healy blasted 170 in the ODI World Cup final victory over England, Australia's last international appearance.

SInce then, Australia have enjoyed some well-earned time off and Nitschke has replaced long-time coach Matthew Mott after he opted to become England's white-ball mentor.

"These games are very important for us to get back into playing cricket and T20 mode as well, which we're coming off a heavy ODI schedule," Nitschke said.

"It's given the players the opportunity to speak about where we're at, where we can improve and take our game to the next level as a group.

"There's opportunities here, we've got a great group and we've had some changes to the coaching staff and that presents opportunities for us."

India will be Australia's first Comm Games opponent when the pool matches get underway on July 29 at Edgbaston.

Australia's Tour of the UK, 2022

Australia's squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

T20 Tri-Series

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan

July 16: Australia v Pakistan

July 17: Australia v Ireland

July 19: Ireland v Pakistan

July 21: Australia v Ireland

July 23: Australia v Pakistan

July 24: Ireland v Pakistan

All matches start 4pm local time (1am AEST) and played at Bready Cricket Club, Derry, Northern Ireland

Australia’s T20 tri-series matches will be broadcast in Australia on Foxtel and Kayo, while the games between Pakistan and Ireland can be watched via live stream here.

2022 Commonwealth Games

July 29 v India (11am local time, 8pm AEST)

July 31 v Barbados (6pm local, 3am Aug 1 AEST)

August 3 v Pakistan (11am local, 8pm AEST)

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Semi-finals: August 6, 11am local (8pm AEST) and 6pm local (3am Aug 7 AEST)

Bronze medal match: August 7, 10am local (7pm AEST)

Gold medal match: August 7, 5pm local (2am Aug 8 AEST)

All matches played at Edgbaston Stadium