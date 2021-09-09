England without Stokes for T20 World Cup

Ben Stokes has not been named in England's squad for this year's T20 World Cup as he continues to take an indefinite break from cricket.

Allrounder Stokes stepped away from the game at the end of July "to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger".

Fast bowler Tymal Mills is the squad's bolter, returning to the England's international squad for the first time since February 2016.

Mills, who represented the Brisbane Heat in BBL|06 and the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL|07, was part of the Southern Brave squad that won the inaugural men's Hundred competition and head coach Chris Silverwood expects the left-armer to have an impact in the tournament.

"Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years, but particularly this summer that he has all skills to succeed at this level," Silverwood said in a statement.

"His exceptional pace is a standout, and the way he has spearheaded Sussex and Southern Brave's respective attacks in the short-form game has shown that he relishes the pressures of the big stage.

"He will add variety to our bowling unit, and we can't wait to see him play in a major international tournament."

England's 2019 World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan will again lead the side. Three travelling reserves have been named in Liam Dawson and Sydney Sixers recruits Tom Curran and James Vince.

The squad also includes Sydney Thunder recruit Sam Billings, but there was no recall for Alex Hales, while last summer's Perth Scorchers players Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy have both been included.

Scorchers head coach Adam Voges today said Livingstone was "unlikely to come back".

"He's indicated he's got a bit of a bubble fatigue at the moment, which would be a shame," Voges said on Perth's TAB Radio.

"Recruiting is becoming a bit more challenging in COVID-19 times with quarantine and the length of the tournament and being away for Christmas … we always have to roll those factors in."

England have a two-match T20I series against Pakistan in the lead-up to the tournament before their campaign starts against the West Indies on October 23.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince

2021 Men's T20 World Cup key info

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23 v South Africa in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Oct 28 v Qualifier A1 in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Qualifier B2 in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

How teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, B1, A2