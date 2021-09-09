ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

England without Stokes for T20 World Cup

Matchwinner Ben Stokes is still absent as he prioritises his mental health while Tymal Mills' big northern summer gets even bigger

cricket.com.au

9 September 2021, 08:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo