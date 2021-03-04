Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Pattinson 'something to behold' as he eyes Ashes return

Following a frustrating Test summer during which career-best form was consigned to the nets, the Victorian is once again casting his gaze ahead for his next Test opportunity

Louis Cameron

4 March 2021, 12:31 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

