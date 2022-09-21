Pattinson calls time on Victoria career

Former Australia fast bowler James Pattinson has called time on his career with Victoria due to the heavy toll repeated injuries have taken on his body.

Pattinson, who retired from international cricket last October, has "mutually terminated" the final year of his Cricket Victoria contract but has not officially hung up the boots just yet.

The 32-year-old informed Cricket Victoria of his desire to take an extended break from the game to spend more time with his young family and allow his body to recover after playing for Nottinghamshire in the English County Championship.

The right-armer, who collected 81 wickets at 26.33 in 21 Tests for Australia, hasn't played a professional match since July 26 and was released by Nottinghamshire last month at his own request for fitness and family reasons.

He had rediscovered some of his best form during his stint with Notts, taking 33 wickets, and still sits among the top 12 wicket-takers in division two.

Pattinson was also released from the last year of his Melbourne Renegades contract for KFC BBL|12 in June, citing a desire to spend more time with his family over the Christmas period.

"This decision has been a really difficult one for me given my how much I love playing for Victoria and have given it my all for the last 14 years," Pattinson said in a statement.

"After the birth of our second child and my now well-documented injuries in recent years, it's the right time to take a break from the game.

"I owe it to my teammates and myself and at the moment it's clear I need the rest. It will also allow me to spend more time at home with our daughters.

"Some of my fondest memories playing cricket have been for Victoria, the success we've had and friendships I've made. The fire still burns deep in me but I'm also honest about where I'm at."

Pattinson talks family, work and the future

Pattinson made his Victorian debut in November 2008 and his Test debut against New Zealand in December 2011 but has battled constant injury throughout his 14-year career at the top level.

He was consistently struck down with stress fractures in his lower back and played just 17 Tests in five years following his debut.

In late 2017, he underwent lower spine surgery which involved a graft from his hip being fused to the problematic vertebrae in an attempt to extend his career, returning to the field during the 2018-19 summer.

His superb form for Victoria earned him a place in the Ashes squad in 2019 where he played two Tests as Australia retained the urn on English soil for the first time since 2001.

Pattinson's last match for Victoria was the final round of last summer's Sheffield Shield season where he took 3-96 but he was ruled out of the final against Western Australia a week later with a calf injury.

From the Vault: Pattinson bags five on Test debut

Graham Manou, CV's General Manager Cricket Performance, said Pattinson was one of the fiercest competitors in Australian cricket.

"His ability to inspire his teammates combined with his exceptional skill level is something we'll miss," Manou said.

"We wish James well as he takes this time to prioritise his family and his health.

"James knows he will always be welcome around the CitiPower Centre and that we will continue to support him as he transitions to life beyond cricket."

Pattinson's departure and Scott Boland's possible inclusion in Australia's Test squad for their tour of India in February-March will leave a big gap of experience in Victoria's pace-bowling stocks this season.

Talented young quicks Mitch Perry (16 first-class matches) and Will Sutherland (21 first-class matches) will be required to shoulder the responsibility, while it also opens the door to give more opportunity to fellow young quicks Cameron McClure, Brody Couch, Zak Evans and Sam Elliott.

Victoria kick off their season with a Marsh One-Day Cup fixture against NSW at Junction Oval on Friday.