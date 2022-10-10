Weber WBBL|08

Jonassen open to Aussie captaincy job

Queensland and Brisbane Heat skipper Jess Jonassen is already a leader in the Australian cricket team and says she is is ready if called on to be national skipper

AAP

10 October 2022, 03:09 PM AEST

