Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Aussies take charge as Lyon continues Oval love affair

It was another dominant day of a dominant series for Australia as Nathan Lyon claimed yet another accolade, passing Shane Warne for the most Test wickets at Adelaide Oval

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

9 December 2022, 11:23 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

