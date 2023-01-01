KFC BBL|12

Neser's incredible grab ices high scoring Gabba showdown

Josh Brown made a pulsating 62 for the Heat in just his second BBL match and Michael Neser took a stunning outfield catch to secure a thrilling 15-run win over the Sixers

AAP

1 January 2023, 10:30 PM AEST

