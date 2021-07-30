D'Arcy Short fires Rockets in The Hundred

Australian opener D'Arcy Short has provided the backbone of unbeaten Trent Rockets' latest triumph in The Hundred as his unbeaten 69 led them to a narrow seven-run win over London Spirit.

Spinners Matt Carter, Samit Patel and Rashid Khan also helped maintain the Nottingham-based side's 100 per cent record in the new English cricket tournament at Lord's on Thursday.

Carter, who took 2-17 on his Hundred debut against Northern Superchargers, bettered that performance with 3-17 to leave Spirit's top order in tatters before Patel (3-20) and Khan (2-13) weighed in.

The Rockets were most indebted to their player of the match Short, who batted right through for his 69 off 47 balls while his teammates struggled against Spirit's spinners to post a modest 4-123.

The left-hander held the innings together and provided the crucial late fireworks, accelerating with four boundaries off Chris Wood's final set of five to lift the Rockets to a competitive total.

Altogether, the 30-year-old hit 10 fours as he compiled over half their runs.

Sammy-Jo Johnson celebrates a wicket // Getty

Rockets' slow bowlers then proved even deadlier and, despite a late flurry by Roelof van der Merwe and Blake Cullen, London could only muster 8-116.

In the women's match, Australia's Sammy-Jo Johnson struck 25 and picked up a wicket in the Rocket's 18-run win over the Spirit.

But the star of the show was Tasmania and Hurricanes-contracted opener Rachel Priest, who smashed 76 from just 42 balls to help the Rockets to 4-151.

The former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter was assisted by England star Natalie Sciver (32 off 16).