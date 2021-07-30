The Men's Hundred 2021

D'Arcy Short fires Rockets in The Hundred

Australians D'Arcy Short and Sammy-Jo Johnson helped Trent Rockets claim dual victories over London Spirit at Lord's

30 July 2021, 07:44 AM AEST

