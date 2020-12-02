South Africa v England T20Is - Men's

Malan, Buttler's record stand seals Proteas whitewash

Hurricanes import Dawid Malan tuned up for his upcoming KFC BBL stint by guiding England to victory in the third T20I

AAP & Cricket Network

2 December 2020, 08:09 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo