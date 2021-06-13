England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

Black Caps thrash England to claim series, No.1 ranking

New Zealand have crushed England by eight wickets in the second and final Test to seal a 1-0 series victory after chasing down a target of 38 runs.

13 June 2021, 09:16 PM AEST

