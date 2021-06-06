England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

Burns brilliant, Southee sublime as draw looms

After an early collapse on day four, opener saves England's blushes as the first Test at Lord's heads towards a draw

AP

6 June 2021, 07:00 AM AEST

