Abbas magic fires Pakistan after Masood century

Abbas wonder-ball undoes Stokes after Masood ton

A career-best knock from Shan Masood and some new-ball magic from Mohammad Abbas put Pakistan in a dominant position at stumps on day two of the first Test at Old Trafford.

Ben Stokes' face was painted with shock when an Abbas gem beat his outside edge and clipped the tip of his off-stump to leave England floundering in the series-opener.

After Masood's masterful 319-ball 156 fired Pakistan to 326, Stokes' exit had left his side 3-12 and although they recovered to 4-92 at the close of play, the hosts will need to make up the remainder of the 234-run deficit without their other star batter, Joe Root.

Stokes was clean bowled by Abbas for a duck // Getty

The skipper succumbed to leg-spinner Yasir Shah for just 14.

Abbas (2-24) and Shaheen Shah Afridi had earlier accounted for the England openers, leaving Ollie Pope (46 not out) as England's lone bright spot from a disastrous final session. Jos Buttler was not out 15.

It was Masood's third century in as many Test innings (after tons against Sri Lanka in December and Bangladesh in February) and the fourth of his 21-Test career.

Masood scored his fourth Test century // Getty

"It's definitely one of my best innings," said Masood. "To be able to score these runs in England is satisfying.

"But this is just the end product, you don't see all the preparation we all put in. I'd just like to see us win this Test match, and if we do, I'm more than happy to consider it amongst my best knocks."

The left-hander resumed on 46 on Thursday morning but soon lost his much-hyped overnight partner, Babar Azam, for 69 when the No.4 snicked Jimmy Anderson to Root at second slip.

England surely were thinking about batting not long after lunch when Stuart Broad (3-54) and Chris Woakes both made first-session breakthroughs to leave Pakistan teetering at 5-176.

But a 105-run stand between Masood and enterprising allrounder Shadab Khan flattened the hosts, as the patient Masood grew in confidence.

Shadab skied one off spinner Dom Bess to depart for an important 45 but there was more misery for the home side.

Jos Butter's rough time behind the stumps continued when he fluffed a third chance for the innings off Bess when he dropped Yasir, though Jofra Archer (3-59) ensured there was little to pay as he removed the leg-spinner and Abbas with consecutive deliveries.

Masood took Pakistan past tea, past 300 and his own score past 150 but fell short of carrying his bat when Broad trapped him lbw.

An inspired review gave Afridi the wicket of Rory Burns just five balls into the innings innings, before Abbas removed Dom Sibley and then Stokes with seaming deliveries.

As Root edged a cut off Yasir to keeper Mohammad Rizwan, England once again turned to their lower order for a bail out.