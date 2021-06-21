England T20 Blast 2021

Inglis slams T20 hundred as Aussies fire in England

Perth Scorchers keeper-batter posts an unbeaten century while Cameron Bancroft shines for Durham in the T20 Blast

PA

21 June 2021, 07:28 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo