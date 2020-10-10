Indian Premier League 2020

Stoinis flourishes again to steer Delhi to another win

Marcus Stoinis logs another all-round starring role in his resurgence as a T20 middle-order monster as the Delhi Capitals beat Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals

Dave Middleton with AP

10 October 2020, 08:12 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo