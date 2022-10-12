New Zealand T20I Tri-Series - Men

Phillips, Conway power NZ into tri-series final

The Black Caps have set up a date with Pakistan after a comfortable win on the back of a 19-ball Glenn Phillips half-century

AAP

12 October 2022, 05:13 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo