Siddle stars again as lbw record tumbles

Tasmania's Peter Siddle has continued his fine form for Essex in the 2021 County Championship, taking six wickets in his side's dominant 195-run, three-day victory over Durham at the Riverside.

The two teams combined for an English record for lbw decisions in a first-class match, when Jack Burnham became the 19th player to fall that way in the evening session on Saturday, nailed by the accurate Siddle.

Only twice in first-class history have there been more lbws in a match, with a West Indies and Pakistan Test match in 2011 and a Guyana and Jamaica match last year both involving 20 lbw calls.

Peter Siddle trapped Jack Burnham for the 19th lbw for the match, a record // Getty

Requiring 385 to win, Durham were worn down by the quality of Siddle (3-29) Jamie Porter (3-27) and Sam Cook (4-38), eventually being dismissed for 189.

Porter got rid of Western Australia's Cameron Bancroft, bowling him for just four with a delivery that kept low.

Siddle trapped Burnham for five before tormenting the lower order with his accuracy as he ended up with more impressive figures to put alongside his first innings 3-29.

Siddle has now taken 16 wickets at an average of just over 24 in the current campaign.

Elsewhere, Marcus Harris made a good start in Leicestershire's big chase against Peter Handscomb's Middlesex.

The Victorian left-hander hit seven boundaries in his unbeaten 41 with his side still requiring a further 303 runs for victory.

In his first match for the season, Sean Abbott took two key wickets for Surrey to go to stumps with figures of 2-5 off five overs as Gloucestershire were forced to follow on.

On the flip side, Ben McDermott has endured a tough debut for Derbyshire, making 25 in the first innings and just one in the second as Derby were asked to follow on by Worcestershire.

- with PA