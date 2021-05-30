County Championship 2021

Siddle stars again as lbw record tumbles

On-song Peter Siddle took his match haul to six wickets as he helped Essex to a big victory that featured an English record for lbw decisions

30 May 2021, 08:20 AM AEST

