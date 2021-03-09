WA shaken but not stirred to hold on for draw

Bulls early charge halted by WA resistance

Four wickets through the middle part of the final day offered Queensland brief hope of securing what would have been a remarkable win, but ultimately Western Australia were able to hold on for a share of the points in their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash at the Gabba.

An impressive new-ball burst by Jack Wildermuth (2-30) and an equally incisive follow-up from Brendan Doggett (2-30) had WA rocking at 4-67, with the previously immovable Cameron Green (35) back in the sheds and plenty of time remaining in the day after the Bulls had declared mid-morning at 9-600 with a 142-run lead.

The not-out overnight pair of Matt Renshaw (139) and Wildermuth (57) each reached milestones as the run-fest theme of this match continued, the former raising the bat for a second first-class century of the summer and the 12th of a career that promises plenty more.

In the absence of Michael Neser, who looks set to return in Thursday's one-day clash (also against WA at this venue) Wildermuth took the new ball from the Vulture Street end in both innings of this match and performed outstandingly in unhelpful conditions, the right-armer finding enough movement to have left-handers Sam Whiteman (8) and Shaun Marsh (2) edging through to Joe Burns at first slip.

The wicket of Marsh, particularly, was a significant one, not only for the veteran's batting prowess but for the fact it was the final ball before lunch, handing Queensland a degree of momentum no bowling side had felt since the hosts had WA 2-16 early on day one.

This time around it was 2-15, but facing the Bulls post-lunch was the imposing figure of 21-year-old Green, whose previous Shield scores at the Gabba read 87no, 121no and 251.

As the right-hander settled into his work alongside Cameron Bancroft (20), Doggett found good rhythm from the Stanley Street end, bowling with good pace and bounce to prove a handful for both batsmen.

And it was the right-hander who earned the breakthrough, albeit somewhat controversially, when he had Bancroft edging down the leg-side and through to wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson. Bancroft looked a touch aggrieved when the umpire's finger went up, with a feeling ball might have brushed thigh pad instead of willow.

Green, however, loomed as the prize wicket. On 24, the Test number six reached 2,000 first-class runs in his 42nd innings and for the second time this match passed SA captain Travis Head to move to the top of the Shield run-scorers list for the season, with 817 at 102.12, while his career average now stands at 59.15.

Those numbers mattered little however when he gave Burns a third catch for the innings, that man Doggett drawing the edge with a nicely-pitched delivery that did just enough.

At 4-67, a lead of 75 and time on their side, Queensland suddenly looked a realistic chance of victory. But that was to discount a valiant stand between the in-form Hilton Cartwright (43no) and the resilient Jake Carder (57no), who came to the wicket under considerable pressure and produced his second first-class fifty with impressive composure.

The pair's unbroken century stand accounted for more than 30 overs, arresting the hosts' momentum and ensuring both sides would have to settle for the draw, which ultimately they did with a series of handshakes at 4:26pm.

"When we had a few early wickets and then we got Green, who's been a thorn in our side for a couple of years now, we were a massive sniff," said Khawaja after play.

"We knew the game was there for the taking. Those two wickets before lunch, then a couple after that, but Carder and Cartwright batted really well – they snuffed us out.

"A couple just went through slips, push off through Carder. We were so close. If we had (taken) one more wicket after that, we were right amongst them.

"They had a big tail – those guys can bat but it's never easy trying to block out a match. So I think it was a lot closer than the scoreboard made it out to be."

The draw has seen Queensland dip just below New South Wales on the Shield points table, while Western Australia will again sit in third place, narrowly in front of Victoria.