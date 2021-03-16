Harris tons up in rain-marred Shield clash

Rain mars second day as Harris tons up

A masterful hundred from Marcus Harris helped Victoria to 7-219 on day two of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland as rain again had a decisive say on proceedings at Allan Border Field.

Only 54.2 overs were possible across the first two sessions, with Harris (113no) the dominant figure as he added a further 94 to his overnight tally of 19 to post his second Shield hundred of the summer before Brisbane's weather curtailed play for the day.

The left-hander looked in imperious touch from the get-go after a shakier start to his innings yesterday, driving wonderfully through mid-on in particular as well as latching onto anything short with trademark cuts and pulls.

On a flat wicket and without any notable swing on offer, Queensland threw everything they had at the Vics opener, even briefly attempting a short-ball assault before the lunch break via Michael Neser.

After Seb Gotch was well caught by Joe Burns at first slip from Brendan Doggett to leave the visitors reeling at 5-108, Harris found a reliable partner in James Pattinson, who soaked up 73 balls for 14 runs in a 47-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Ultimately it was the left-arm finger spin of Matt Kuhnemann who undid Pattinson, as the left-hander edged through to wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson down the leg side.

Kuhnemann (1-23 from 16) bowled accurately through much of the day but Harris was largely untroubled, as the 28-year-old moved into the nineties with a stunning front-foot pull shot for six off Mark Steketee.

Victoria’s top-scorer for the Shield season passed 600 runs for the campaign but was forced to endure a rain break while on 98, though he made up for lost time upon his return by punching the first ball after the resumption through mid-on for the two he needed to reach three figures.

Steketee added his name to the wicket-takers list when he had Will Sutherland (20) flashing to Usman Khawaja, who held another good catch at gully, but Queensland were then briefly frustrated by Scott Boland (1no) before the rain returned to curtail play for the day shortly after 2.30pm.