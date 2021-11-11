Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Philippe ton puts WA in box seat on gloomy Gabba day

Dashing 'keeper-batter puts Joe Root-inspired technique changes to work to score second first-class hundred and give WA the upper hand against a depleted Bulls attack

Adam Burnett at the Gabba

11 November 2021, 06:39 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo