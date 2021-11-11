Philippe ton puts WA in box seat on gloomy Gabba day

WA push ahead of Bulls on the back of Philippe hundred

Josh Philippe's second first-class hundred has put Western Australia in a dominant position against Queensland after a rain-abridged second day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash at the Gabba.

With the Bulls 0-1 in their second innings, the visitors boast a lead of 151 after being bowled out for 281 midway through today's second session.

A short time later, with Joe Burns (1no) and Bryce Street (0no) having survived 4.2 overs under menacing skies, the umpires called a halt to play as steady rain soon became a lengthy subtropical downpour.

Prior to that, the day had been owned by the dashing Philippe – a player whom, but for WA's four internationals currently on duty at the T20 World Cup, might not even have been selected in their XI.

The 24-year-old 'keeper-batter made his international debuts in both white-ball formats earlier this year after establishing himself as one of the country's best young stroke-makers, and his repertoire was on full display against a Queensland attack missing a hamstrung Michael Neser.

Resuming on 34, the right-hander moved quickly into stride, standing on his toes and punching Gurinder Sandhu through point for four in the second over of the morning.

Cameron Green (53) followed suit in the next over with a less convincing push that streaked away through gully and down to the rope, bringing up the prolific right-hander's fifty.

But that was just about where it ended for Green, who was out soon after from a devilish Mark Steketee delivery that caught his outside edge and flew to a diving Joe Burns at second slip, who held a very sharp catch.

Steketee made it a double breakthrough when he knocked over Hilton Cartwright for a duck, but D'Arcy Short (15) and Jhye Richardson (35) proved more willing allies for Philippe, who moved past 50 with a straight six off the spin of Matt Kuhnemann, then repeated that shot with some impressively fast feet as the lunch break loomed.

In between, he carried on his outstanding driving from the previous day, and showcased some nice horizontal bat shots on both sides of the wicket.

After disappointing tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh across the winter, Philippe made some significant changes to his technique based on that of England captain Joe Root, which he detailed last month with cricket.com.au.

The upshot has been the breaking of a three-year, 18 match first-class century drought, as well as a 2021-22 Shield average of 59.33, while his tally of 356 runs is bettered only by in-form Ashes hopeful Usman Khawaja.

And it was Khawaja who today opted for the unorthodox to dismiss the young West Australian, at one point employing the part-time medium pacers of diminutive blond pair Marnus Labuschagne and Street from either end of the Gabba.

And while he did enjoy the occasional slice of good fortune – he was caught yesterday from a no-ball, and today appeared to offer a difficult chance to Sandhu at fine leg from Labuschagne on 118 – his innings was very much one of labour over luck.

"I'm really enjoying batting at the moment," Philippe said after play. "It's been a great opportunity for me to have the gloves and get a good opportunity with the bat these last few games, and it's nice to get a few runs.

"I've changed my position a little bit and I think it's really helped my decision making, especially outside off stump, and just having more consistent footwork is allowing me to soak up more pressure for longer periods.

"It was a tough tour (of West Indies and Bangladesh), but I came out of it with some really clear things I wanted to work on, and I spent the last few months really trying to nail them.

"I've been working pretty closely with (WA assistant coach) Beau Casson. I came to him after that tour and said, 'this is what I want to do' and he's been a great help, and kept me really accountable to it all."

In the end, it was the return of Steketee that brought about Philippe's demise, as he was hurried onto a pull shot during another strong burst from the Queensland quick, who finished with 4-74.

In between, Kuhnemann had teased out both Short (bowled) and Richardson (stumped) to continue his good run of form, while Shaun Marsh (10no) defied his calf injury to briefly return to the middle with a runner.

Marsh lashed one trademark straight drive for four but any potential fireworks were quickly snuffed out when the last wicket fell at the other end, Lance Morris pushing forward at a length ball from Jack Wildermuth and dutifully edging behind to give Jimmy Peirson a fifth dismissal for the innings.