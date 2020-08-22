England v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Young gun Crawley shines as England unearth a No.3

Twenty-two year old is first English No.3 in four years to hit century at home, as unbeaten 205-run stand with Jos Buttler powers hosts

Louis Cameron

22 August 2020, 08:10 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo