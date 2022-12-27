KFC BBL|12

Rashid hopes 'allrounder' Short gets Aussie chance

Adelaide Strikers superstar Rashid Khan believes teammate Matthew Short deserves his chance with the Australian T20 side after another blistering start to the BBL season

AAP

27 December 2022, 07:08 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo