Ashes contender Neser suffers hamstring injury

Michael Neser's hopes of a dream Ashes debut are up in the air after the paceman left the field with a hamstring injury late on day one of Queensland's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia at the Gabba.

Neser picked up the wicket of Cameron Bancroft with his first ball – also the first of WA's innings – and was into his eighth over with figures of 1-25 when he ran through the crease without delivering the ball.

He then turned, collected his cap from the umpire, and walked untroubled straight from the field, giving the impression the hasty exit was more a precautionary move than an overly problematic one.

"Michael felt a minor twinge to his right hamstring," said Queensland sports science and sports medicine manager Martin Love. "He will undergo a scan tomorrow morning and appropriate measures will be taken thereafter."

The 31-year-old was looming as a possible Test debutant during this summer's Ashes campaign, with the international retirement of James Pattinson seemingly moving him one spot closer to realising that dream.

At the Gabba, Neser has collected 71 first-class wickets at 18.72, and though he struggled to make inroads on the flat Karen Rolton Oval track last month in what was his only previous Shield match this summer, his swing and unerring accuracy has made him a difficult prospect on his home patch.

And in a condensed Ashes series that will see five Tests played in little more than five weeks, his opportunity might finally be set to arrive should this hamstring issue prove only a minor one.

One man looming as a major rival for that 'next-in-line' tag was also on show in front of national selector George Bailey at the Gabba today, with WA quick Jhye Richardson taking 3-38 in an impressive display that helped the visitors rout the Bulls for 129.

Richardson made his Test debut at the same venue in January 2019 and played both Tests in that Sri Lanka series, but hasn't appeared in Baggy Green since.

The right-arm quick looks back to his best this summer though and looks a likely Ashes squad inclusion.

"We went into the game as a bowling group (with the plan to) just keep things really simple," Richardson said after play.

"I think we had 16 maidens up to the lunch break, so that was a big focus for us, just to build some pressure and hopefully get the rewards, which we did.

"It's always the plan but to be able to (play Test cricket), but I've got to be able to perform out here.

"So having fun out here and doing the job with Western Australia is the first priority, and then whatever happens after that will be a bonus."

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Tour Matches

Nov 23-25: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Nov 30 – Dec 3: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Dec 1-3: Australian intra-squad match, Brisbane

Dec 9-12: Australia A v England Lions, Brisbane

Tests

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium