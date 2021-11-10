Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Ashes contender Neser suffers hamstring injury

Bulls say star quick suffered a 'minor twinge' to right hamstring after being forced from field in Sheffield Shield clash

Adam Burnett

10 November 2021, 07:51 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo