Marsh ruled out of IPL with injury

Marsh injured, Warner unlucky in Sunrisers' defeat

Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League with an ankle injury.

The blow now puts Marsh in doubt for the start of the Australian summer, and CA staff have been in touch with the franchise and are awaiting the final medical report before mapping a return to play plan.

Bowling just his second ball for his new franchise, Marsh clutched his right ankle after landing awkwardly in his follow through while attempting to stop an Aaron Finch drive.

The 28-year old tried to finish his over but was in visible pain after bowling another two deliveries, before being escorted from the field by the Sunrisers physio.

He shouted into his hat in frustration as he walked from the ground.

Marsh later bravely hobbled out to bat at No.10 during Hyderabad's doomed run-chase but again appeared in considerable pain and was leaning on the physio as he limped back off having been dismissed on his first ball.

"Doesn't look great," Hyderabad captain David Warner told the host broadcaster after the match. "A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight."

He will be replaced by West Indies allrounder Jason Holder.

Marsh going down on that right ankle // BCCI/IPL

It is unknown how long Marsh will be ruled out for, but he must now be in doubt for the start of Australia's domestic summer, which could begin next month.

Marsh entered the IPL with Hyderabad in top form having played match-winning hands in two of Australia's three victories on their limited-overs tour of England.

He was bought by the franchise in last December's player auction for $408,000, joining compatriots Warner and Billy Stanlake at Hyderabad.

Aussies survive more middle-order wobbles to claim win

Marsh has previously had issues with his other ankle, undergoing surgery on his left one in 2018 following the Test tour of South Africa.