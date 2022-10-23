Weber WBBL|08

Proud moment: Scorchers host first Pride match

The reigning WBBL winners will champion and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and inclusion when they stage their first Big Bash pride match against Hobart Hurricanes

Laura Jolly

23 October 2022, 08:10 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo