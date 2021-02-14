Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

Six players to watch in the Marsh One-Day Cup

Take a closer look at some of the leading players in the Marsh One-Day Cup, which starts in Sydney on Monday

Sam Ferris

14 February 2021, 05:10 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo