Stats wrap: Root's high, England's low in record loss

842 – The number of balls bowled in the third Test – 138.4 overs - making it the seventh-shortest completed Test match ever and the shortest since 1935. In the first Test of the series in Chennai, England's first innings alone lasted 190.1 overs.

387 – The number of runs scored in the match, the lowest in a Test since 1946 and the 10th lowest in history. It's also the lowest ever in a Test in Asia, beating the previous low of 422 in Australia's win over Pakistan in Sharjah in 2002.

QUICK SINGLE Wickets galore as India win remarkable two-day Test

0 – The number of balls bowled by pace bowlers in the third and fourth innings of the match. The only other time this has happened in a completed match was the Bangladesh v West Indies Test in Dhaka in 2018.

0 – The number of wickets taken in the match by Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, the first time in 120 Tests together that they've gone wicketless.

81 – The number of runs England scored in their second innings, the second lowest completed Test innings ever against India. South Africa's score of 79 in 2015 is the lowest.

193 – The number of runs England scored in the match, their second-lowest match aggregate in a Test since 1904. They were bowled out for scores of 93 and 82 against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1984.

Shubman Gill bats in India's second innings // BCCI-Sportzpics

400 – The number of Test wickets taken by India's Ravichandran Ashwin in just 77 matches. Only Sri Lanka's Mutthiah Muralidaran has reached the milestone faster (72 Tests).

8 – The number of runs Joe Root conceded in taking five wickets in India's first innings, the cheapest five-wicket haul by a spin bowler in Test history, beating Tim May's 5-9 against the West Indies in 1993. Ten seam bowlers have taken a five-wicket haul and conceded eight runs or less, including Australia's Josh Hazlewood (5-8) against India in Adelaide last December. Australia's Ernie Toshack – who took 5-2 against India in 1947 – holds the all-time record.

38 – The number of years since an England captain took a five-wicket haul in a Test match. Bob Willis took five wickets when skipper against New Zealand in 1983.

QUICK SINGLE Legends divided over pitch after two days of 'mayhem'

70 – The number of runs Axar Patel conceded in taking 11 wickets in the match, the cheapest 10-wicket haul by an Indian bowler. The cheapest 10-wicket haul for all bowlers is Bert Ironmonger's 11-24 against South Africa in 1932.

2 – The number of days needed for a result, the 22nd instance of a two-day Test match. The last time England lost a Test inside two days was against Australia in Nottingham in 1921.

79.2 – The number of overs bowled by India in this Test, the second-fewest they've bowled to take 20 wickets in a match. The record is the 66.3 overs Afghanistan faced in their maiden Test in 2019.

11 – The number of times Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Ben Stokes in 11 Test matches. Nine of those dismissals have come in India.