Globetrotting T20 star to make his World Cup case

Tim David is set to make his home international debut this week as he eyes another opportunity to press his case for a permanent spot in Australia's middle-order for the upcoming T20 World Cup

Louis Cameron on the Gold Coast

3 October 2022, 05:55 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

