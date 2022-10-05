Aussies drop T20 bombshell with batting shakeup

Australia have sprung multiple surprises for their Dettol T20I series opener against West Indies, dropping Steve Smith and demoting captain Aaron Finch to No.4 as Cameron Green retained his spot as opener.

In-form duo Green and Tim David have retained their spots in the side for Wednesday's clash on the Gold Coast, despite Green not being picked in the Aussies' 15-man squad for their World Cup title defence.

Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first on a cool evening at Metricon Stadium, where a fresh drop-in pitch has been inserted for just the second men’s international match played at the floodlit venue.

Green will open with Finch's regular partner David Warner, who is back in the team along with Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh after that trio all missed the recent three-game T20I series against India.

Australia XI: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

The Windies have handed debuts to leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and allrounder Raymon Reifer, who received their maiden caps from Akeal Hosein and Kyle Mayers respectively.

With Marcus Stoinis still absent as he recovers from a side strain, David will remain at No.6 after his encouraging debut campaign in Australian colours last month.

The 26-year-old, who won a World Cup spot in unconventional fashion on the back of strong performances in overseas T20 leagues, has been preferred over Smith in a strong sign he has the inside running for a berth at the tournament that begins later this month.

Smith had a long hit in the nets before play, and he faces an uphill battle to reclaim his spot in the team for the World Cup with Stoinis still to come back into the side.

"'Smudge' (Smith) has played a really important role for us being flexible through the powerplay or potentially sliding a little bit outside the powerplay," Finch said on the David versus Smith question.

"That shows that shows the depth of the squad and the strength of it that we're having those tough calls to make it at various times.

"It's a really good problem to have."

Marsh is playing as a batter only, while there were no surprises on the bowling front with last year's World Cup-winning quartet Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins all picked.

Green's retention in Finch's opening spot comes a day the latter poured cold water on suggestions the young allrounder could make his way into Australia's World Cup squad.

"It's just one of those things – he had a really good tour of India, it was good for him to get an opportunity to open the batting so he'll get more opportunities," Finch said of Green, who blasted two half-centuries as an opener in India.

"He'll get an opportunity at some point in this series. The reason we've carried him is to have an extra bowling resource as well."

A new-look Windies side minus a host of their T20 legends face a stern challenge given five of their selected XI only arrived in the country on Monday evening following a marathon series of flights from the Caribbean through New York and Dubai.

That was due to the Caribbean Premier League final, held on Saturday in Guyana, with Jason Holder and vice-captain Rovman Powell among those who are likely still feeling the effects of jetlag.

Shimron Hetmyer, the squad's most accomplished batter behind Pooran, missed his booked flight and was sensationally dumped for the World Cup.

His replacement Shamarh Brooks is yet to arrive.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith

Wednesday Oct 5: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, 6:10pm

Friday Oct 7: The Gabba, Brisbane, 6:10pm

