Patterson's '22-23 season preview: Unplayable Podcast

Ahead of New South Wales’ season opener against Victoria on Friday September 23, Blues captain Kurtis Patterson joins Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter from the Unplayable Podcast to look ahead to the summer that beckons.

Patterson talks about the birth of his first child (2:00), his cricket-loving American in-laws (4:00), the burgeoning Blues and his captaincy (5:50), his breakout BBL season (10:00), playing against Ricky Ponting in BBL|02 (13:25), NSW’s expectations for the season (19:05), playing with Nathan Lyon (23:50) and his Test aspirations (25:45).

Josh and Jack then jump into a NSW preview (29:15) to look at what the season holds for the always-competitive Blues.

