Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Age but a number as Khawaja maintains the rage

Veteran opener follows his partner Warner's lead from Melbourne, stroking a superb hundred to reaffirm his importance to this Australian side ahead of major Test assignments in 2023

Louis Cameron at the SCG

5 January 2023, 12:11 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo