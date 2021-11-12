Renegades add to spin stocks with Afghan international

The Melbourne Renegades have scored an early win over their cross-town rivals with Afghan spinner Zahir Khan defecting from the Stars.

The emerging left-arm wrist spinner has signed on for the duration of KFC BBL|11 as the club rounded out their squad for the T20 tournament that begins on December 5.

The 22-year-old joins fellow countryman and spin bowling allrounder Mohammad Nabi, who re-signed for a fifth season on Wednesday, in the Renegades squad for the 2021-22 edition.

Zahir claimed 14 wickets in 16 games, with an impressive economy rate of 6.76, during stints with the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat over the past two seasons.

He missed out on selection in Afghanistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup in the UAE, and last played for his country in a Test against Zimbabwe in March this year where he collected 2-81 in a 10-wicket loss.

The spinner has played two games in the Pakistan Super League since, collecting 1-25 and 0-30 respectively for the Quetta Gladiators.

“I love the Big Bash so much and was very pleased to sign up for my third season in this great tournament,” Zahir said.

“I am happy the Renegades have given this opportunity to me to show what I can do.”

Zahir joins Nabi, English fast bowler Reece Topley and Indian batter Unmukt Chand as the Renegades’ international contingent this season.

Clubs can sign more than three overseas players to their list, but only three can be in the 18-player squad at any one time.

Renegades head coach David Saker said Zahir had shown some promising signs in the BBL over the last two years.

“He’s a skilful bowler, has plenty of variations and is a young player who will only continue to improve,” Saker said.

“Zahir plays with a lot of energy and we believe he will add a point of difference to our bowling attack.”

The Renegades also announced the club and Victorian spinner Jon Holland had mutually agreed to part ways.

The 34-year-old played 17 games across four seasons for the Renegades and Adelaide Strikers, collecting nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.52.

Melbourne Renegades BBL|11 Squad:Aaron Finch, Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand (IND), Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Zahir Khan (AFG), Josh Lalor, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (AFG), James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley (ENG)