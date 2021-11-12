Renegades add to spin stocks with Afghan international

Emerging left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan defects from cross-town rivals the Melbourne Stars to join countryman Mohammad Nabi at Marvel Stadium, while fellow spinner Jon Holland has departed the club on mutual terms

Jack Paynter

12 November 2021, 05:02 PM AEST

