Signature Dining - Christmas Test
A flagship long‑lunch experience delivering fine dining, premium beverages and one of the best views in the ground.Buy Now
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Beverage Package
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Reception Host
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Great Views
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Opportunity to Hear from Cricket Personalities
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Reserved Table Seating
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Smart Casual Dress
Contemporary dining, riverbank backdrop
Signature Dining delivers action and style in contemporary comfort, the perfect place to enjoy the cricket both on the pitch and off. Share the moment with curated dishes including a 2-course plated meal, beverage package, reserved table seating as well as pitch-facing seats.
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
A refined, restaurant-style dining room inside the Adelaide Oval complex.
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The Food
A two-course plated menu with canapés or light dishes is included.
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The Drinks
Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are part of the beverage package, poured at the table and from the bar.
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Inside the Space
Air-conditioned, pitch-facing, and bright, with well-spaced tables and a clear line of sight out to the ground.