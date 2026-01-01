The Lounge | Gabba T20I
A social, air‑conditioned bar base that keeps you connected to the noise and pace of Gabba cricket.Buy Now
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Beverage Package
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In-Bowl Seating Area
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Feature Food Station
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Reception Host
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Smart Casual Dress
The Lounge Life. It's the Good Life.
The Lounge is unrivalled fun in a relaxed environment at The Gabba. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with grazing menu, food stations, a beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, and outdoor seating.
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
A big, non-pitch-facing lounge room in the western side of the Gabba.
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Drinks on Offer
A beverage package covers beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea, poured from the Lounge bar for the duration of the match.
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Food Included
An all day (or all night) grazing menu is included, backed by a feature food station offering more substantial dishes over the innings break.
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Inside the Space
Semi open, shaded and built like a Queensland pub balcony, with high tables, lounges and the curve of the stands and lights in full view.
Pricing
Per Person $620