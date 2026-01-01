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The Lounge | Gabba T20I

A social, air‑conditioned bar base that keeps you connected to the noise and pace of Gabba cricket.

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  • Grazing Menu

  • Beverage Package

  • In-Bowl Seating Area

  • Feature Food Station

  • Reception Host

  • Air-Conditioned Room

  • Smart Casual Dress

The Lounge Life. It's the Good Life.

The Lounge is unrivalled fun in a relaxed environment at The Gabba. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with grazing menu, food stations, a beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, and outdoor seating.

The Experience

  • Where You’ll Be

    A big, non-pitch-facing lounge room in the western side of the Gabba.

  • Drinks on Offer

    A beverage package covers beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea, poured from the Lounge bar for the duration of the match.

  • Food Included

    An all day (or all night) grazing menu is included, backed by a feature food station offering more substantial dishes over the innings break.

  • Inside the Space

    Semi open, shaded and built like a Queensland pub balcony, with high tables, lounges and the curve of the stands and lights in full view.

Got Questions? Email Us Now!

Pricing

Per Person $620

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