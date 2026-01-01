The Lounge - MCG - T20I
A high‑energy hospitality hub that blends a city‑bar atmosphere with reserved seating in the bowl.Buy Now
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Beverage Package
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In-Bowl Seating Area
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Feature Food Station
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Reception Host
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Smart Casual Dress
The Lounge Life. It's the Good Life.
The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the Boxing Day Test in a relaxed environment inside the MCG. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor seating.
What's Included?
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Where You’ll Be
A dedicated in-bowl seating area in Legends Room A on Level 2, giving you an excellent view of the action.
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The Food
A substantial all day (or all night) grazing menu is part of the package – canapés, small plates and a feature station over the main break.
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The Drinks
Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are included via a beverage package running for the duration of play.
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Inside The Space
A relaxed, air-conditioned lounge with a dedicated reception host and all-day concierge service, designed for easy entertaining.
Pricing
Per Person $650