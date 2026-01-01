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The Lounge | Perth ODI

A west‑side social hub combining grazing hospitality with easy access to reserved seating.

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  • Grazing Menu

  • Beverage Package

  • In-Bowl Seating Area

  • Feature Food Station

  • Reception Host

  • Air-Conditioned Room

  • Smart Casual Dress

Unrivalled Fun in the West

The Lounge is unrivalled fun in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables (Riverview 1, Level 3 West), as well as outdoor seating in your dedicated bay.

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The Experience

  • Inside the Space

    It feels like a west side city bar tucked inside the stand – air conditioned, social, with bar tables, big screens and glimpses of the terraces and skyline through the windows.

  • Drinks on Offer

    Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are part of an all day beverage package, poured from the Lounge bar.

  • Food Included

    A substantial grazing menu is included, with canapés and light dishes flowing across the day and a feature station of bigger dishes opening over the main innings break.

  • Where You’ll Be

    The Lounge lives in Riverview 1 on Level 3 West – an indoor, non pitch facing bar space on the western side, with a reserved in bowl seating area a short walk away.

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Pricing

Per Person $600

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