The First XI - Pink Test
A classic SCG dining occasion combining premium produce, table service and sweeping views over the Members and Ladies.Buy Now
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Beverage Package
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Reception Host
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Great Views
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Reserved Table Seating
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Opportunity to Hear from Cricket Personalities
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Smart Casual Dress
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Live TV Broadcast
Ultimate Indulgence at the SCG
The First XI is the ultimate indulgence if attending an SCG Test is on your bucket list. It is luxury and experience combined, and includes a custom designed menu, premium beverages, unrivalled views of the match, entertainment, and at‑match guest experience.
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
A glass-fronted room perched above the Members and Ladies stands with a straight view out to the pitch.
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Food Included
A full multi course menu – canapés and three plated courses – served at reserved tables, timed around the sessions so lunch and the cricket feel part of the same occasion. Plated entrées, mains and desserts built around seasonal Australian produce.
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Drinks on Offer
Premium wines, beers and soft drinks are included from arrival to near stumps, poured continuously as courses and sessions roll by.
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Inside the Space
Linen dressed tables, floor to ceiling glass and broadcast screens give the room a Members’ function feel, with enough buzz from outside to remind you the Pink Test is in full swing.