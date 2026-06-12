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The Lounge | Pink Test

A relaxed Members‑side bar experience built for grazing, socialising and seamless movement between lounge and seats.

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  • Grazing Menu

  • Beverage Package

  • In-Bowl Seating Area

  • Feature Food Station

  • Reception Host

  • Air-Conditioned Room

  • Smart Casual Dress

Lounge Out. Dine Out. Dive In.

The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment at the SCG. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor

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The Experience

  • Where You’ll Be

    A relaxed lounge in the SCG, with indoor bar tables and a reserved bay of seats looking back across the venue.

  • Food Included

    All day grazing is built in – canapés, small plates and a hero food station over the main break, so it feels like a rolling long lunch rather than a single sitting.

  • Drinks on Offer

    Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are poured as part of an inclusive beverage package, available from the Lounge bar throughout the match window.

  • Inside the Space

    Air conditioned, bar height seating, big screens and the hum of the Pink Test give the Lounge the feel of a city bar tucked in behind the Members Stand.

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