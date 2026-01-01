The Lounge | T20 International
A relaxed Members‑side bar experience built for grazing, socialising and seamless movement between lounge and seats.Buy Now
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Beverage Package
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In-Bowl Seating Area
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Feature Food Station
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Reception Host
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Smart Casual Dress
Lounge Out. Dine Out. Dive In.
The Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment at the SCG. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as outdoor
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
A relaxed lounge in the SCG, with indoor bar tables and a reserved bay of seats looking back across the venue.
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Food Included
All day grazing is built in – canapés, small plates and a hero food station over the main break, so it feels like a rolling long lunch rather than a single sitting.
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Drinks on Offer
Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are poured as part of an inclusive beverage package, available from the Lounge bar throughout the match window.
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Inside the Space
Air conditioned, bar height seating, big screens and the hum of the Pink Test give the Lounge the feel of a city bar tucked in behind the Members Stand.
Pricing
Per Person $650