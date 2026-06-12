The First XI - West Test
A premium long‑lunch experience built around fine dining, hosted service and a fast Perth wicket.Buy Now
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Beverage Package
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Reception Host
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Great Views
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Reserved Table Seating
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Air-Conditioned Room
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Opportunity to Hear from Cricket Personalities
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Smart Casual Dress
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Live TV Broadcast
It's a Wonderful Life in the West
The First XI is the ultimate indulgence if attending the West Test at Perth Stadium is on your bucket list. It is luxury and experience combined, with a custom-designed menu, premium beverages, unrivalled elevated views across the fast Perth wicket, entertainment, and at-match guest experience.
The Experience
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Where You’ll Be
A pitch-facing function space in Perth Stadium.
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Food Included
A custom-designed three-course menu plus canapés is included, giving you a full long lunch (and early evening) built around the full-format cricket experience.
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Drinks on Offer
Premium beers, wines and soft drinks, barista coffee and tea are all part of the package, with standard spirits available from the first innings break in line with Premium Experiences guidelines.
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Inside the Space
The room looks straight out over a fast, bouncy wicket through big panes of glass, with linen dressed tables, in room screens and the western light pouring in as the afternoon wears on.