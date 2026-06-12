The Lounge | West Test
A west‑side social hub combining grazing hospitality with easy access to reserved seating.Buy Now
-
-
Beverage Package
-
In-Bowl Seating Area
-
Feature Food Station
-
Reception Host
-
Air-Conditioned Room
-
Smart Casual Dress
Unrivalled Fun in the West
The Lounge is unrivalled fun in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables (Riverview 1, Level 3 West), as well as outdoor seating in your dedicated bay.
The Experience
-
Inside the Space
It feels like a west side city bar tucked inside the stand – air conditioned, social, with bar tables, big screens and glimpses of the terraces and skyline through the windows.
-
Drinks on Offer
Beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea are part of an all day beverage package, poured from the Lounge bar.
-
Food Included
A substantial grazing menu is included, with canapés and light dishes flowing across the day and a feature station of bigger dishes opening over the main innings break.
-
Where You’ll Be
The Lounge lives in Riverview 1 on Level 3 West – an indoor, non pitch facing bar space on the western side, with a reserved in bowl seating area a short walk away.