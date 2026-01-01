Mackay Test

Mackay is hosting its first-ever men's Test match when Australia takes on Bangladesh in the second match of the NRMA Insurance Northern Australia Test Series from August 22–26, 2026. Play is scheduled to commence at 10:00 am local time each day at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

Mackay is renowned for its remarkable attractions, a dynamic annual calendar of events and its esteemed standing as a premier recreational fishing destination. Recognised for its exceptional leisure opportunities, this region offers a myriad of options to ensure your downtime is truly enjoyable.

Don't miss out on this landmark event that promises an unforgettable blend of sport, culture and the nature in all its glory!