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Mackay Test

You need to see it

See cricket in Mackay

Mackay is hosting its first-ever men's Test match when Australia takes on Bangladesh in the second match of the NRMA Insurance Northern Australia Test Series from August 22–26, 2026. Play is scheduled to commence at 10:00 am local time each day at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

Mackay is renowned for its remarkable attractions, a dynamic annual calendar of events and its esteemed standing as a premier recreational fishing destination. Recognised for its exceptional leisure opportunities, this region offers a myriad of options to ensure your downtime is truly enjoyable.

Don't miss out on this landmark event that promises an unforgettable blend of sport, culture and the nature in all its glory!

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See The Test, Explore Mackay

  • Sarina Sugar Shed

    Explore the region’s rich sugar cane history and taste exclusive rum and liqueurs in their distillery.

  • Nautical By Nature

    Purple Thunder jet boat ride for the thrill seekers and Endless Days sunset cruises for rest and recovery

  • Pioneer Valley

    Gentle rainforest hikes and dips at Finch Hatton Gorge, mountain biking trails, platypus spotting and stunning valley views, the perfect day trip.

Where to stay?

Where to eat/drink?

  • The Dispensary

    Café, restaurant and bar all in one, perfect whether you’re chasing your morning coffee, long lunch, delicious dinner or celebratory drinks.

  • Harrup Park

    You don’t need to travel far, enjoy quality dining in a relaxed setting right there at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

  • Great atmosphere at the game, the stadium at Mackay is more than capable of handling international games and we should have many more. Love how close up it felt, we were truly in the action

  • Great value for money. The opportunity to see first class men’s cricket in my town was something I was never going to pass up.

  • First match I’ve been to and I absolutely loved it! Had the best time and really enjoyed the atmosphere. Watching my favourite sport whilst seeing a beautiful sunset and all the excitement of the game was amazing.

Visit Mackay

  • Mackay City

    Explore heritage streetscapes, street art trails, buzzing cafés, boutiques and galleries—all within walking distance of the scenic Pioneer River. It’s the region’s urban heart, offering the perfect base for day trips or nights out.

  • Cape Hillsborough

    A star attraction is the rugged natural paradise of Cape Hillsborough National Park, where dense rainforest meets the ocean and volcanic rock formations add to the almost pre-historic ambience.

  • Isaac Coast

    Pitch a tent at Carmila Beach, cast a line in Clairview, or 4WD into the secluded haven of Notch Point. With dugong sanctuaries and raw natural beauty, this is coastal Queensland at its most authentic.

  • Mackay Marina

    The thriving commercial precinct boasts an impressive array of shops, bars and restaurants as well as a luxury hotel. Tours and activities available include game fishing, sailing, rainforest treks, platypus watching, nature trails and much more.