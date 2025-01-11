Australia clean sweep Ashes ODIs with commanding win
Australia recovered from 4-59 to cross 300 before bowling out the visitors for 222 for an 86-run win in the…
Australia recovered from 4-59 to cross 300 before bowling out the visitors for 222 for an 86-run win in the…
The Women’s Ashes rivalry dates back to 1934 and this summer the world-beating Australians will host England for a blockbuster series that will celebrate the 90 years of history with a day-night Test match at the famous MCG.
Australia recovered from 4-59 to cross 300 before bowling out the visitors for 222 for an 86-run win in the…
Australia All-rounder
All-rounder
Australia Batter
Australia All-rounder
Australia Batter
Australia Wicket Keeper
India Bowler
Australia All-rounder
Australia Batter
Australia Bowler