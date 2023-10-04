Quantcast
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

Pucovski makes smooth first-class return for Vics

AAP
Match Report
AAP

Western Australia have bowled Victoria out for 256 on day one of their Sheffield Shield match at the WACA Ground

Western Australia v Victoria | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

After a year out, Victoria batsman Will Pucovski has made a smooth return to first-class action against Western Australia in their Marsh Sheffield Shield game.

Pucovski made 39 but, like his team, blew a solid start as the Victorians were all out for 256 on day one at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Tassie on top despite Buckingham's career-best

WA are 1-29 at stumps with fringe Test paceman Scott Boland bowling Sam Whiteman for five.

Pucovski, the talented right-hander curtailed by concussion and mental health issues, last played first-class cricket in a Shield game in mid-October last year.

On return, the 25-year-old who played one Test in January 2021 was composed during a 68-ball knock.

But after hitting four fours and appearing well-settled, Pucovski's return ended when bowled, trying to flick an Aaron Hardie (3-28) delivery through the leg side.

Pucovski's opening partner Travis Dean top-scored with 87, the pair putting on a 108-run stand.

Edwards cleans up Qld to put NSW on top

But from that solid platform, the visitors couldn't cash in.

Hardie dismissed Campbell Kellaway for a duck, the left-hander nicking a leg-side delivery to the wicketkeeper.

Dean, who struck 16 fours from 158 balls, then chopped on to his stumps to give WA's debutant Liam Haskett (1-59) a maiden first-class wicket.

Victoria captain Peter Handscomb (31) and Will Sutherland (one) were out in the space of five balls.

Connolly denied Shield debut after boating mishap

And Jonathon Merlo (21) followed, caught waist-high by Cameron Bancroft at second slip from a Cameron Gannon (2-58) leg-cutter.

Sam Harper (28) and Fergus O'Neill (20) offered some resistance but the rest of the tail folded, with the last six wickets falling for 58 runs.

WA's Hardie was a handful throughout his 16 overs, his three-wicket return matched by off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli (3-29).

Related News