LIVE: Neser fires to lift Heat to strong total

Michael Neser hit the ball to all parts to push Brisbane Heat's total to almost 200 after a poor start

Brisbane allrounder Michael Neser played a typically audacious cameo to help the Heat post 6-191 in the BBL top-of-the-table clash with the Perth Scorchers.

The undefeated Heat were 5-91 in the 13th over and in trouble at the Gabba on Wednesday night, before Neser (64 not out off 30 deliveries) and Sam Billings (37 off 21) combined for an 80-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Both batters played classical cricket shots on both sides of the wicket to give the hosts a competitive total to defend.

Their tactic of delaying the power surge until the 18th over reaped rewards, with Neser and Billings plundering 30 runs in 12 balls.

Neser walloped 20 off the last over by Jason Behrendorff, including three sixes.

01:08 Play video All-round Neser does it all with outrageous outfield hanger

The Heat batted first after skipper Usman Khawaja won the bat flip.

Khawaja, displaying the dove and olive branch of peace on his bat and shoes to draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, raced to 14 off eight deliveries. He broke his first bat after just facing four balls.

The Heat were unable to break away early, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Marnus Labuschagne (45 off 33 deliveries), returning with Khawaja from the Australian Test line-up to play in the KFC Big Bash, was in superb form but fell just when he looked like cutting loose.

The Scorchers were disciplined early with the ball.

Spinner Ashton Agar (2-29 off four) showcased his class to tighten the screws on the Heat batters, picking up Matt Renshaw (18 off 15) just when he was looking dangerous.

The Heat will wrap up top spot and host the BBL final qualifier with a win, but the Scorchers can still finish first if they win and then topple the Heat in the return clash in Perth on Saturday.

The Scorchers beat the Heat in last year's BBL final and have won the past six clashes between the two sides.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 8 6 0 0 2 1.435 0 14 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 7 5 1 0 1 1.027 0 11 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 0 10 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 0 8 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 8 3 4 0 1 -0.132 0 7 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 8 3 5 0 0 -0.119 0 6 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 1 5 0 1 -0.433 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Be in the running for some epic prizes, or go for bragging rights with family and friends. Register now