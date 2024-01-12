All you need to know: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars

The Renegades will farewell champion Aaron Finch when they host the Stars in the second Melbourne derby of KFC BBL|13

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars

What: Match 36, BBL|13

Where: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

When: Saturday, January 13. Bat flip at 6.45pm AEDT, first ball at 7.30pm AEDT

Officials: Gerard Abood (field), Greg Davidson (field), Sam Nogajski (third), Mattis van Eck (fourth), Bob Parry (match referee)

Match squads

Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Will Sutherland (vc), Jordan Cox (England), Scott Edwards, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Ruwantha Kellapotha, Shaun Marsh, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Nick Larkin, Dan Lawrence (England), Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim (Pakistan), Beau Webster

Form guide

Renegades: LLWLL (most recent first)

Six losses in eight games means the Renegades BBL|13 season is over, unable to make finals for the third time in four years. It's been a season of what-ifs after two narrow defeats to the Sixers (eight runs) and Scorchers (13 runs) that could have left them in a vastly different situation heading into their final two games.

Stars: LWWWW

Four wins in the past five games and the Melbourne Stars' finals destiny is in their own hands. Win their remaining two games and they're in, lose at least one and they'll need the Strikers to slip up against the Thunder on Sunday.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 9 7 0 0 2 1.393 0 16 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 9 5 2 0 2 0.356 0 12 3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 8 5 2 0 1 0.706 0 11 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 9 4 4 0 1 0.145 0 9 5 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 0 8 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.344 0 6 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 8 1 6 0 1 -0.507 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

Retiring champion Aaron Finch has dominated the Melbourne derby across his 13 years in the competition. He holds the highest individual score in the local derby having smashed an unbeaten 111 off 65 balls in the two sides first ever meeting under the roof at Marvel Stadium. He's also hit scores of 84no and 67no against the Stars across his BBL career and is the rivalry's leading run-scorer with 622 at 36.59. While they'll no doubt be hoping to win, the Stars will also be out to give the Victorian and Australian great the perfect send off.

11:17 Play video All of Aaron Finch's 118 sixes in the BBL

Netherlands captain and Australian-Dutch dual national Scott Edwards comes into the Renegades squad with the wicketkeeper in line to make his BBL debut after the departure of Quinton de Kock and injury to Joe Clarke. West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein also comes into the squad as an overseas replacement player following Mujeeb Ur Rahman's departure.

Fringe Test quick Scott Boland will play in his first Melbourne derby since January 1, 2019, after returning to the Stars following three seasons with the Hurricanes between BBL|09 and BBL|11. Also played his first Big Bash match in almost two years in the Stars loss to the Sixers, showing his international class with the wickets of their star opening pair Josh Philippe and James Vince. Boland has seven wickets in five derbies against the Renegades, including 2-32 in that match five years ago. Marcus Stoinis will also play his 100th Big Bash game on Saturday after making his debut in the BBL|02.

Head-to-head

Overall: Renegades (9 wins), Stars (16 wins) At Marvel Stadium: Renegades (4 wins), Stars (8 wins) Most runs: Aaron Finch (622), Glenn Maxwell (579), Luke Wright (446), Cameron White (446), Marcus Stoinis (418) Most wickets: Adam Zampa (18), Jackson Bird (16), Kane Richardson (14), John Hastings (12), Marcus Stoinis (11)

The venue

Rapid stats

Melbourne Stars defeated the Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets when they last met in the BBL earlier this season and the Stars will be aiming to defeat the Renegades twice in a single season for the first time since the BBL|09 campaign.

Melbourne Renegades have won only one of their last eight BBL matches – a four-wicket victory against the Adelaide Strikers on December 29, 2023.

Melbourne Stars have a batting false shot rate of 39 per cent this BBL season, their highest rate in a single season in the history of the competition. However, their rate against the Renegades in this category (27 per cent) is their best against any team in BBL history.

Kane Richardson (96) is four away from becoming the first player to take 100 wickets for the Melbourne Renegades in BBL history. His 20 career wickets against the Stars is his second most against any team in the competition (28 v Perth Scorchers).

(96) is four away from becoming the first player to take 100 wickets for the Melbourne Renegades in BBL history. His 20 career wickets against the Stars is his second most against any team in the competition (28 v Perth Scorchers). Marcus Stoinis (97) is three away from becoming the second player to hit 100 sixes for the Melbourne Stars in BBL history (Glenn Maxwell – 116). But his 10 sixes against the Renegades is his second fewest against any team in the competition (5 v Perth Scorchers).

01:58 Play video Stoinis spoils Strikers' NYE party with his fastest BBL fifty

What's on the line?

It's a huge game for the Stars who will jump back to fourth and keep their finals destiny in their own hands with victory over the Renegades. Lose and they'll then need the Strikers to slip up against the Thunder in their last match of the regular season on Sunday to be any chance of qualifying for the BBL|13 finals.

The Renegades sit last in the standings with just one win and have already been eliminated from finals contention. They have just pride to play for in their remaining two games, with Saturday's Melbourne derby holding extra significance as they farewell Australian and club champion Aaron Finch who has played for the club since BBL|01 and is calling time of his Big Bash career at the end of the season.

